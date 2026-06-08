2026 Outlook: Jordan Whittington

Whittington will likely be the No. 3 receiver for the Rams this season behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Whittington has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. This is Whittington's third season in the NFL and third with the Rams. In two years, he has combined for 40 catches for 464 yards and no touchdowns on 53 targets, and he added five carries for 24 yards. Barring an injury, we don't expect Whittington to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, but if he does, then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.

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