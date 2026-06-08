2026 Outlook: Jordyn Tyson

We view Tyson as an upside WR3 who is worth a pick in Round 7 of full-PPR redraft leagues. Tyson may have more upside than anyone else in that range and a scarier floor. Those concerned about his injuries in college can't feel good about the fact that he has missed offseason work due to managing hamstring concerns. That's even more dangerous because the Saints already have a true WR1 in Chris Olave and won't have to rush Tyson or force-feed him targets early in the year. Still, if you overlook those concerns, there were many who thought Tyson was the best wide receiver in this class, and the 21-year-old did average 86 receiving yards per game in his last two years at Arizona State, with 18 touchdowns in 21 games. In Dynasty rookie drafts, Tyson should be a top-four pick in all formats and is ranked as a top-20 wide receiver in the format.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation