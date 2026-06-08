2026 Outlook: Josh Allen

Allen remains the consensus top QB in Fantasy after his sixth consecutive season averaging at least 25.9 Fantasy points in six-point TD leagues, excluding meaningless games he didn't play much in (like Week 18 of 2025). He's coming off a year with career highs in completion rate (69.3%) and yards per attempt (8.0), and the team added veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore, who previously boosted his quarterbacks' numbers in Carolina and Chicago and should help Allen in Buffalo. You could make the case for other quarterbacks to go first at the position, but Allen has the longevity, the rushing prowess (500-plus rush yards and 12-plus rushing touchdowns each of the past three years with Joe Brady as playcaller), and an improved receiver room to back up his case as the No. 1 quarterback. Late Round 2 in one-QB leagues feels like the earliest he should be taken, while Allen is the easy first overall pick in any format that uses multiple starting quarterbacks.

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