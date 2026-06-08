2026 Outlook: Joshua Karty

Karty will compete with Chad Ryland for the starting kicker job in Arizona this season. Keep an eye on this training camp battle, and the winner could be a waiver-wire addition during the season. Karty signed with the Cardinals toward the end of the regular season, but he never played in Arizona in 2025. He started the season with the Rams and made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 PATs in eight games. Karty could be a useful Fantasy option if he starts for the Cardinals, but he should not be drafted in most formats this season.

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