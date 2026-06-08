2026 Outlook: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster signed with the Giants this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver, but should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. He was with the Chiefs in 2025 and averaged only 4.3 PPR points per game, and he's been at 6.9 PPR points per game or less in four of the past five seasons. Still only 29, Smith-Schuster could provide depth for the Giants, but he must prove he deserves to make the roster first. The Giants also have Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios on the team, so it could be hard for Smith-Schuster to earn targets even if he's on the team in Week 1. It's doubtful he'll make a significant Fantasy impact in most formats this season.

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