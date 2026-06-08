2026 Outlook: Justin Jefferson

Despite a disappointing 2025 season where he didn't finish inside the top 12 receivers in a single week, Jefferson is expected by many to bounce back to 2024 standards with improved quarterback play. Jefferson scored just two touchdowns in 2025 after hitting double-digit TDs in two of his previous four seasons and never dipping below five before the 2025 season. That number should see positive regression in 2026. After averaging nearly 15 yards per catch over his career and never falling below 14.1 YPC, Jefferson dipped to just 12.5 YPC in 2025. That number should also see positive regression. Jefferson remains one of the best route winners in the NFL, but without the explosive deep pass opportunities and red zone trips, his production resembles more of a WR2. If you are buying him at cost in 2026, you are making a bet on Murray or McCarthy and the health of the Vikings' passing game more than anything else.

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