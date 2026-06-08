2026 Outlook: Justin Joly

The Broncos selected Joly in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from North Carolina State, and he will compete for a role on offense this season. Joly is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he is a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Joly could eventually replace Evan Engram in 2027, and Joly played well for the Wolfpack in 2025 with 49 catches for 489 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. In 2026, Engram should still lead all Denver tight ends in production, and Joly's role will likely be minimal in his rookie campaign.

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