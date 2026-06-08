2026 Outlook: Juwan Johnson

Johnson is a TE2 for Fantasy purposes that should not be drafted before Round 13 in leagues that do not reward tight end premium scoring. He had a career year in 2025 in terms of targets, receptions, and yards, but his lack of touchdowns prevented him from being a true difference maker. The Saints have been busy this offseason, and the additions of Jordyn Tyson and Oscar Delp could cut into Johnson's floor and upside. He'll turn 30 in September, and it is more likely that he regresses in 2026 than continues his three-year trend of improvement.

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