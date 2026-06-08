Fantasy managers should not draft Wetjen unless their league awards Fantasy points for return yards. A fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Wetjen was one of the best return men in the country. He returned both punts and kickoffs for the Hawkeyes and could be quite valuable in leagues where return yards count.
2026 Outlook: Kaden Wetjen
2026 fantasy player outlook for Kaden Wetjen, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Kaden Wetjen Fantasy Outlook
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