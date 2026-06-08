2026 Outlook: Kaelon Black

The 49ers surprised everyone by selecting Black in Round 3 of the NFL Draft. He's coming off a solid season for the Hoosiers in 2025 with 186 carries for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns and four catches for 36 yards in 16 games, but he turns 25 in October and joins a crowded running back room. Christian McCaffrey remains the lead running back for San Francisco, and Black will compete with Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo for backup duties. The winner of that battle could be an important Fantasy asset as a handcuff since McCaffrey turns 30 in June and just had 450 total touches in 2025. But it also could be a committee if McCaffrey were to miss any time. We'll keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Black could be a great selection with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Black is worth drafting in Round 3. If things go right for Black, he could be the running back of the future in San Francisco in 2027 and beyond.

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