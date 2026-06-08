2026 Outlook: Ka'imi Fairbairn

Fairbairn is one of the top two kickers in Fantasy going into 2026 and should be drafted in the final three rounds of your Fantasy draft. Last year was the second time in his career that he led the NFL in both field-goal attempts and field-goal makes. He has made more than 90% of his field goals in three of his last four seasons and has made 100% of his extra points in two of those seasons. The one drawback for Fairbairn is a tough playoff schedule that includes games at Philadelphia and at Green Bay in the final two weeks of the Fantasy playoffs. Those are outdoor games in potentially bad weather against defenses that we project to be very good. If you need a tiebreaker between Fairbairn and Brandon Aubrey, playoff schedules could make the difference.

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