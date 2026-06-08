2026 Outlook: Kareem Hunt

Hunt is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but that could change if he lands in the right situation. That said, Hunt turns 31 in August, and it's doubtful he'll get a prominent role right away on a new franchise. He was the Chiefs' best running back in each of the past two seasons, with Isiah Pacheco dealing with injuries, and he scored 16 combined touchdowns over that span. But he also averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and his best days are likely behind him. Keep an eye on where Hunt ends up, and he will probably be a waiver-wire option at best in 2026.

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