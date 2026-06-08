Turpin isn't expected to suddenly morph into a Fantasy star even if he winds up as a weekly contributor for the Cowboys. Last year, he didn't even have a career-high in PPR points per game, gaining 5.6 (he hit 6.1 in 2024). Until his role expands beyond expectations, no one should draft him outside of leagues that count return yardage.
2026 Outlook: KaVontae Turpin
2026 fantasy player outlook for KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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KaVontae Turpin Fantasy Outlook
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