2026 Outlook: Kayshon Boutte

Boutte rounded into a pretty decent Fantasy flex option in 2025, grabbing a tight 8.9 PPR points per game despite seeing just 3.3 targets on average. That's not good enough to get noticed in Fantasy, but as an occasional bye-week replacement, it was peachy. The Patriots' additions of both A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs figure to relegate Boutte to a player on the roster bubble in your Fantasy leagues, if not directly on waivers. Make the call on Boutte as a potential bye-week option during the season.

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