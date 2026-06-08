2026 Outlook: Kaytron Allen

Sixth-round rookie running backs rarely draw much attention, but Penn State's Kaytron Allen landed in a nice spot in Washington, where he can compete for playing time this preseason. It's enough to put him on the redraft radar with a pick in the double-digit rounds as well as an early Round 2 choice in rookie-only drafts. Allen was part of a two-headed backfield for the Nittany Lions for two seasons and still accumulated over 1,100 rush yards each year. In fact, he scored at least eight times in three of four seasons. He's a strong, durable runner with underrated quickness and decision-making, plus he can be a factor on third downs once he understands the differences between college and the pros, but he's not a burner. The competition for touches this year is former seventh-rounder Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, two guys who shouldn't have iron-clad grips on any role for Washington. This is a running back worth stashing in redraft just to see how the early part of the season plays out.

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