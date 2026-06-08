2026 Outlook: Keenan Allen

Allen, 34, spent 2025 with the Chargers, and he finished with 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns on 122 targets. He averaged 10.8 PPR points per game, which was the lowest total of his career. We'll see if he signs with a team prior to Week 1, but Allen has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Unless he ends up in the right situation, you should avoid selecting Allen on Draft Day in most formats. That said, he could end up as a waiver-wire addition during the season depending on where he plays -- and how he produces -- in 2026.

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