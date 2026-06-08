2026 Outlook: Kendre Miller

If Alvin Kamara sticks around in New Orleans, then there is probably no reason to draft Miller or Devin Neal. If Kamara is cut or traded, then this will be a training camp competition to watch closely to see who the handcuff is for Travis Etienne. Miller is working his way back from another injury, this time a torn ACL, so it would be fair to give Neal the early advantage. Last year, for whatever it is worth, Miller was the more efficient rusher, while the team was more willing to throw the ball to Neal. Keep an eye first on the status of Kamara, and if he's gone, then be prepared to draft the winner of this competition in the double-digit rounds.

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