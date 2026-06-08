2026 Outlook: Kenneth Gainwell

After a career season as a top-24 running back in PPR leagues, Gainwell moves from the Steelers to the Bucs to share a backfield with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker. Unless Irving's recovery from shoulder surgery is not going well, Fantasy managers should wait until the later rounds of their drafts to select Gainwell. His most likely role is Tampa Bay's third-down back, which has been a pretty valuable role in the Bucs offense for several years. If that's his role, Gainwell could be a good bye-week replacement in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. The more optimistic scenario would involve Irving struggling as a rusher for the second consecutive season and Gainwell earning more carries, just as he did as the 2025 season progressed in Pittsburgh. We wouldn't recommend banking on that, so don't reach for Gainwell. He should be available around Round 9 or later in 12-team drafts.

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