2026 Outlook: Kenny McIntosh

McIntosh is coming back from a torn ACL suffered just before training camp in 2025, and he will compete for a role in Seattle's backfield. McIntosh is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues this season. While the Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also coming off a torn ACL, Seattle added two running backs in Jadarian Price and Emanuel Wilson who will sit atop the depth chart. Along with George Holani, all three should be ahead of McIntosh to open the season, and he has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him.

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