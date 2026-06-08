2026 Outlook: Kenny Pickett

Pickett signed with the Panthers this offseason, and he will be the backup quarterback in Carolina behind Bryce Young. He is not worth drafting in any leagues this year. This is Pickett's third different team in the past three seasons after stints in Philadelphia in 2024 and Las Vegas in 2025. He's combined for 53-of-87 passing for 479 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions over that span, along with 14 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Pickett would only be worth adding off the waiver wire in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Young were to miss any time due to an injury.

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