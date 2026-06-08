2026 Outlook: Kevin Coleman Jr.

The speedy Coleman figures to contribute more on special teams in 2026 for Miami rather than the offense, though the fifth-rounder might have a shot at a slot role given the lack of reliable veteran depth on the roster. Coleman played at four colleges in four years and only stood out statistically in 2024 with Mississippi State when he led the team in receiving and scored as many TDs (six) as he did in his other three years. Some stability in Miami could help him, but it's his speed that made him appealing to the Dolphins in the first place. Coleman would have to overcome size limitations to be a factor in Fantasy long term. Maybe someone will take a chance on him late in rookie-only drafts.

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