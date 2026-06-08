Shakir's days of leading the Bills in targets are in serious jeopardy after the team added veteran D.J. Moore this offseason. That in turn makes Shakir less appealing in Fantasy - he's more of a bench option than a potential No. 3 receiver. Though Moore's arrival won't change Shakir's role or playing time much, the 5.9 targets per game he had in 2025 - which is admittedly low to begin with - figure to be closer to five in 2026. He also has yet to score more than four touchdowns in a single season. Someone in your league will draft Shakir late because they'll recognize his name, but you should prefer someone with more upside.
2026 Outlook: Khalil Shakir
2026 fantasy player outlook for Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Khalil Shakir Fantasy Outlook
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