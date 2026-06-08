2026 Outlook: Khalil Shakir

Shakir's days of leading the Bills in targets are in serious jeopardy after the team added veteran D.J. Moore this offseason. That in turn makes Shakir less appealing in Fantasy - he's more of a bench option than a potential No. 3 receiver. Though Moore's arrival won't change Shakir's role or playing time much, the 5.9 targets per game he had in 2025 - which is admittedly low to begin with - figure to be closer to five in 2026. He also has yet to score more than four touchdowns in a single season. Someone in your league will draft Shakir late because they'll recognize his name, but you should prefer someone with more upside.

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