2026 Outlook: Kirk Cousins

Cousins joined the Raiders, and he is expected to start until Fernando Mendoza is ready. We do not expect that to take long and would only draft Cousins in Superflex leagues. The 37-year-old threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa last year but only had one other game all season with more than 200 yards passing. Even in Superflex leagues, he should not be drafted before the double-digit rounds.

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