2026 Outlook: Konata Mumpfield

Mumpfield will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Rams this season behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Mumpfield has minimal Fantasy value this year. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2025, Mumpfield had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. Barring an injury, we don't expect Mumpfield to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, but if he does, then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.

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