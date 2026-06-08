Mumpfield will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Rams this season behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Mumpfield has minimal Fantasy value this year. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2025, Mumpfield had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. Barring an injury, we don't expect Mumpfield to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, but if he does, then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.
2026 Outlook: Konata Mumpfield
2026 fantasy player outlook for Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Konata Mumpfield Fantasy Outlook
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