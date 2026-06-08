Allen did well to carve out a role on third downs as a rookie, and the team loves his pass protection. Unfortunately, most leagues don't get award points for prtotecting the quarterback. Unless his role increases significantly, Allen is a player to be left on the waiver wire, but have more patience with the 21-year-old in Dynasty leagues.
2026 Outlook: LeQuint Allen
2026 fantasy player outlook for LeQuint Allen, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
-
LeQuint Allen Fantasy Outlook
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-