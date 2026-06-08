2026 Outlook: Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey is back with the Broncos this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He is not worth drafting in any format. Denver has a deep receiving corps with Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant all ahead of Humphrey on the depth chart. It would likely take multiple injuries for Humphrey to be on the Fantasy radar, which means you can add him off the waiver wire if needed. In 2025, Humphrey appeared in 10 games and only had 13 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets. He has never averaged more than five PPR points per game since coming into the NFL in 2019.

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