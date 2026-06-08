2026 Outlook: Luke Farrell

Farrell will be the No. 3 tight end for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Farrell is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Even if George Kittle (Achilles) is out to start the season, Farrell won't get enough targets to matter in most formats since he's also behind Jake Tonges on the depth chart. In 2025, Farrell only had 11 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, and it would be a surprise if he's a consistent Fantasy contributor in 2026.

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