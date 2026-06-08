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2026 Outlook: Luke Musgrave

2026 fantasy player outlook for Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Musgrave showed promise at the beginning of his rookie season, but injuries have plagued his career since. He is difficult to trust in Fantasy and not worth rostering considering the influx of talented tight ends in the NFL, as the league has shifted to heavier personnel groupings to combat split safety defensive alignments.

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