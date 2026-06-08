2026 Outlook: Makai Lemon

The Eagles traded up in Round 1 to land Lemon following a season where he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best college receiver. He'll get picked in every redraft league around Round 8, and in every rookie-only draft with a top-four pick (if not top-two depending on format). The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder isn't the biggest nor the fastest, but he knows how to get open and uses his lateral agility and practiced route-running to do it. He's got great hands (three drops over 175 targets in his past two seasons), incredible toughness, terrific ball tracking, and NFL-ready versatility to make plays lining up anywhere. Sharing the field with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in 2026 might not yield a huge target share right away, but with Goedert potentially off the team by 2027, Lemon's chances to be a major contributor long-term are strong.

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