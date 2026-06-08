2026 Outlook: Malik Nabers

Every Fantasy manager remembers Nabers tearing his right ACL in Week 4 of last year and missing the last 13 games of the season. Not nearly as many people remember the career-best 37.7 PPR-point monster game he put up two weeks prior, nor the 18.2 PPR points per game (11 in non-PPR) he hoisted as a rookie with inferior quarterback play. It's Nabers' rich potential, especially with a good, mobile quarterback like Jaxson Dart, that will keep his interest high, but it's not a perfect situation. New Giants coach John Harbaugh said that his timeline to return is "going to be more into training camp and closer to the season," meaning that drafters may not feel entirely comfortable taking Nabers in Round 1 until reports say he looks like his old self in practice. Generally speaking, it's not often a player looks like his old self one year after tearing an ACL. It all adds up to being a little cautious when drafting Nabers - think of him as a third-round pick in PPR redraft leagues (maybe an early Round 4 pick in non-PPR). Naturally, if word gets out that he looks like his old self, then expect his value to rise a full round.

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