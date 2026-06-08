2026 Outlook: Marquise Brown

Brown signed with the Eagles this offseason, and he has the chance to play a prominent role in Philadelphia after A.J. Brown was traded to New England. He will likely be the No. 3 receiver behind DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, and Brown should be able to make plays for Jalen Hurts and Fantasy managers. That said, Brown is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. In 2025 with the Chiefs, Brown had three games with at least 12.8 PPR points, but he only averaged 8.6 PPR points for the season. And he's been at 9.6 PPR points or less in each of the past three years. Brown could get off to a hot start, especially if Lemon takes time to get acclimated to the NFL, and we could be talking about Brown as a waiver-wire target as the season goes on.

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