2026 Outlook: MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd has been a major Fantasy disappointment since the Packers used a third-round draft pick on him in large part due to his inability to stay healthy. He was once projected as a change-of-pace explosive option with the upside to be a factor in the passing game. Lloyd could once again find himself on the Fantasy radar as a pre-draft sleeper depending on Josh Jacobs' availability following an arrest in May. First, Lloyd has to prove he can stay healthy and contribute on early downs and in the red zone to become a Fantasy factor.

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