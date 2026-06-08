2026 Outlook: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison enters Year 3 of his career with a lot to prove in Fantasy and reality. His first two years have been disappointing, but he has the chance to rebound in 2026. Fantasy managers should treat Harrison as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6 in the majority of leagues. The positive for Harrison is that he should benefit with Jacoby Brissett as the starter for the Cardinals. The two had limited action in 2025 due to Harrison battling a foot injury, but Brissett helped Harrison play well when healthy. There were four games where Harrison played at least 61 percent of the snaps with Brissett, and Harrison scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of those outings while averaging 14.4 PPR points per game over that span. Harrison also averaged 8.8 targets per game in those four outings. Harrison has 12 games in his career with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 14.3 PPR points in eight of them while averaging 16.1 PPR points per game over that span. Now, Harrison still shares the field with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, so consistently getting seven-plus targets could be an issue, along with the addition of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. And Brissett isn't guaranteed to start the entire year. The Cardinals also have a new head coach (Mike LaFleur) and offensive coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett), and we hope they decide to feature Harrison. We've been burned by Harrison in each of the past two seasons when he averaged fewer than 12 PPR points per game in each year, but there's reason for optimism in Year 3. And the good news is his cost is lower, but the production will hopefully be higher in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation