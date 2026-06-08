2026 Outlook: Marvin Mims

Mims is expected to compete with Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant for the No. 3 receiver role in Denver this season following the addition of Jaylen Waddle via trade from Miami. Courtland Sutton is also ahead of Mims on the depth chart, and it's hard to envision Mims being a quality Fantasy option when everyone is healthy. He is only worth drafting with a late-round flier in leagues that reward points for special teams since Mims is vital for the Broncos in that role. In 2025, Mims had 25 kickoff returns for 658 yards and 29 punt returns for 452 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, Mims had 37 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown on 51 targets and 12 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Waddle and Sutton should lead the Broncos in targets, meaning Mims, Franklin and Bryant will fight for scraps. Franklin will likely win the No. 3 job, but Mims can still make an occasional splash play given his speed. That said, Fantasy managers will probably only be able to use him in most formats if Waddle or Sutton miss time due to injury.

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