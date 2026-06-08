2026 Outlook: Mason Taylor

After the Jets took two pass-catchers with first-round picks, including ballyhooed tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the outlook for Taylor in Fantasy has dimmed. He's at best a late-round stash. He showed occasional glimpses in his first season, but honestly, he was more of a check-down short-area target than anything else. Taylor ultimately averaged 6.8 PPR points on five targets per game - both of those numbers figure to be tough to replicate now that the Jets have made multiple additions to their pass-catching group and will have Garrett Wilson fully healthy.

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