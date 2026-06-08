2026 Outlook: Matthew Golden

Golden steamed up draft boards last August after a buzzworthy training camp and the expectation that he could immediately emerge as Jordan Love's preferred target in Green Bay. The exact opposite transpired during a rookie season where Golden finished inside the top 36 scorers at WR on a weekly basis just once and never as a top-12 WR. Golden found a spark in the postseason that has some Fantasy managers excited about his 2026 outlook. Working in his favor is the fact that Green Bay has vacated targets after the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Also, last year's first-round pick remains the highest-capital investment Green Bay has made at wide receiver during the Matt LaFleur era. If he can take a jump and continue to improve his rapport with Love, Golden could easily pay off outside of the top 100 picks overall. Draft him as a WR4 with WR2 upside, but don't be hesitant to move on from him early on if his role remains stagnant.

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