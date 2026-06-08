2026 Outlook: Matthew Stafford

Stafford had an MVP season in 2025, and he set a career high with 46 passing touchdowns. He also added 4,707 passing yards, which was the fourth best of his career, and just eight interceptions, kicking in 1 rushing yard for good measure. Stafford averaged an NFL-best 26.1 Fantasy points per game, which was his first time over 20 Fantasy points since 2021, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance this season. He's 38, but Stafford benefits from playing with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, along with having Sean McVay as the head coach. We have some concerns about Stafford being dominant again in 2026 at his age, but he offers too much upside to ignore. He should be drafted as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues, and he's a Round 3 pick in multiple-QB leagues.

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