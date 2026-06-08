2026 Outlook: Michael Penix Jr.

Penix faces the unenviable prospect of both recovering from a torn ACL and competing with Tua Tagovailoa for his starting job. We favor Tagovailoa in the competition and do not recommend drafting Penix except for in Superflex leagues. Even before his injury, Penix ranked as QB28 on a per-game basis and was a Fantasy afterthought. He provides almost nothing with his legs and has not yet proven to be an average NFL passer. He should still be held in Superflex Dynasty leagues but we have little hope he will ever matter for one-QB leagues.

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