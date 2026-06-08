2026 Outlook: Mike Gesicki

Gesicki earned just 42 targets in 13 games with the Bengals in 2025 and should be drafted only in deep leagues and TE-premium leagues. We've seen him flash as a good receiving tight end at times, but we wouldn't expect consistent production unless Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins miss time. His 2024 with the Bengals was more encouraging as Gesicki had 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns on 83 targets. With 83 targets and better touchdown luck, he could be a decent streamer in 12-team leagues or deeper. Until we see some results, leave Gesicki on the waiver wire.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation