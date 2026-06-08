2026 Outlook: Mike Washington Jr.

The Raiders selected Washington in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of Arkansas, and he is expected to be the primary backup for Ashton Jeanty this season. Washington is worth a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues and a second- or third-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. While the landing spot wasn't the most ideal for Washington given Jeanty's presence, new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak comes to Las Vegas from Seattle, where he was the offensive coordinator and used multiple running backs with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. That said, we don't expect Washington to have much Fantasy value while Jeanty is healthy. At Arkansas in 2025, Washington had 167 carries for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, and he added 28 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He is a physical runner at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, and we'll see if he gets goal-line chances with the Raiders in tandem with Jeanty. Washington is worth stashing in all leagues this season since he'll have lottery-ticket upside if Jeanty were to miss any time.

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