2026 Outlook: Nate Boerkircher

Boerkircher was a Round 2 pick in the NFL Draft but can likely be ignored in all formats. His high draft selection is a product of the NFL's movement towards more tight ends on the field, and his role will be primarily as a blocker. He never had even 200 receiving yards in a season in college, and Brenton Strange will be the primary pass-catching tight end in 2026. If you want to take a shot on a Jacksonville tight end in a rookie draft, we prefer fifth-round pick Tanner Koziol, who is less likely to see the field in 2026 but more likely to eventually matter for Fantasy.

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