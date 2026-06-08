2026 Outlook: Nico Collins

Collins was still very good at times in 2025, but he saw a 10% dip in his targets per route run and an even bigger drop in yards per route run. The potential return of Tank Dell could make this the most crowded receiving room Collins has dealt with, especially if Jayden Higgins or Jaylin Noel takes a step forward. Collins also had a career-high aDOT of 12.7 in 2025, which unsurprisingly lowered his YAC/reception and catch rate. This figures to be a low-volume pass offense, and C.J. Stroud has as many options as he has ever had at receiver. So, while we still think Collins is an elite wide receiver, we aren't quite as high on him as we were entering 2025. Collins is a low-end WR1 who should be drafted in the back half of Round 2 in full-PPR drafts.

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