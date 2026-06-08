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2026 Outlook: Olamide Zaccheaus

2026 fantasy player outlook for Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Atlanta Falcons

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Zaccheaus signed with the Falcons this offseason and figures to compete with rookie receiver Zachariah Branch to operate as Atlanta's slot receiver in 2026. However, both could find their way onto the field in 11 personnel packages now that Darnell Mooney has signed with the Giants. Zaccheaus could sneak into waiver wire columns if the Falcons' pass game takes a step forward in 2026, but he is not likely to be a Fantasy factor in 2026.

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