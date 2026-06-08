2026 Outlook: Ollie Gordon

Gordon dazzled last summer and earned attention as a potential Fantasy sleeper, but had one game with more than six carries through the first seven weeks of the season, then had two more the rest of the way. In the event De'Von Achane misses time, Gordon would be helpful for Fantasy, though he'd likely split reps with another running back. That's why Gordon just isn't worth spending a draft pick on.

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