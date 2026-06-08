2026 Outlook: Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets traded up in Round 1 to land Cooper, a fantastic receiver who has a shot to be a regular in their offense as soon as this season. It's enough to draft him late as a bench stash in redraft leagues, though managers in rookie-only formats will grab him anywhere between fifth and eighth overall. Standing at 6-foot and 199 pounds, Cooper lined up in the slot a lot and caught 69 passes for 937 yards with a phenomenal 13 scores for national champion Indiana in 2025. The year before, he worked primarily as an outside receiver and scored seven times on 28 receptions, proving he could be successful lining up anywhere. Cooper is strong, bursty, and polished with a knack for picking up yardage after the catch and overcoming physical play. But he's not a burner, and his route running could use some enhancements. Ultimately, working in an offense with Garrett Wilson and fellow rookie Kenyon Sadiq figures to cap any upside he'll have in terms of targets, but he's a good player who might elevate the Jets once a dependable quarterback gets under center.

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