2026 Outlook: Omarion Hampton

Hampton had an uneven rookie season in 2025 due to injury, but he played well when healthy. This year, with a healthy offensive line and a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, Hampton has the chance to be a star. He is worth drafting in Round 2 in all leagues. Last season, Hampton played in the first five games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him seven contests. In those first five games, he had three outings with at least 13 PPR points, including two games with at least 24.9 PPR points. When he returned in Week 14, the Chargers' offensive line was a mess, but Hampton still managed three of four outings with at least 14.7 PPR points before sitting out Week 18. The Chargers will have starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy for the majority of the season in 2026, and McDaniel was great with running backs during his time as the head coach in Miami with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Hampton could finish as a top-five Fantasy running back this year.

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