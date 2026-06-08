2026 Outlook: Oronde Gadsden II

Gadsden had the chance for a breakout season in 2026 before the Chargers signed David Njoku in May. Now, Gadsden should be viewed as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end worth drafting with a late-round pick. Gadsden showed promise as a rookie in 2025 with 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets in 15 games. He averaged 8.8 PPR points for the season, but he had six outings with at least 10.1 PPR points. He could still be the primary tight end ahead of Njoku, but Gadsden's path to success is tougher now. Fantasy managers should stash Gadsden on the end of the bench or view him as a waiver-wire option until he proves that he's better than Njoku -- if that happens.

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