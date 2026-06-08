2026 Outlook: Oscar Delp

Delp is one of several 2026 rookie tight ends that have long-term upside and little 2026 appeal. You can leave him on the waiver wire in redraft, but he is worth consideration in rookie drafts as early as Round 3. His production profile is not exciting at all, but he has good size, great athleticism, and has been making noise already at the Saints' offseason workouts. It would not be surprising if he were the starting tight end for New Orleans in 2027.

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