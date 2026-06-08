2026 Outlook: Parker Washington

Like Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington is a WR3 who should be drafted in Round 7 of full-PPR Fantasy drafts. But Washington may have the widest range of outcomes of the three. In his first 39 NFL games, he had a combined 1,022 receiving yards and averaged barely six Fantasy points per game. In his last four games of 2025, including the playoffs, he had 454 receiving yards and averaged 22.2 FPPG. He could be one of the great breakouts of 2026, or he could split time as the team's WR3 with Travis Hunter. Washington set career highs across the board last year, but the difference was most stark in his yards per route run (2.08), which was more than double his career best. With a profile this unpredictable, don't be surprised if Washington's ADP is made up of a wide range of picks. Be happy to scoop him up any time you find him in Round 8 or later.

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