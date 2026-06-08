2026 Outlook: Pat Bryant

Bryant is expected to compete with Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims for the No. 3 receiver role in Denver this season following the addition of Jaylen Waddle via trade from Miami. Courtland Sutton is also ahead of Bryant on the depth chart, and it's hard to envision Bryant being a quality Fantasy option when everyone is healthy. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues this season. In 2025, as a rookie, Bryant had 31 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown on 49 targets. Waddle and Sutton should lead the Broncos in targets, meaning Bryant, Franklin and Mims will fight for scraps. Franklin will likely win the No. 3 job, but Bryant is worth keeping an eye on if he earns a role during the season. That said, Fantasy managers will probably only be able to use him in most formats if Waddle or Sutton miss time due to injury.

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